Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $698,000 Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

PRTA traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 294,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Prothena (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.