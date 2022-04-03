Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 198,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,724. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

