Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,263. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

