Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 487,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

