StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.44. 771,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,817. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.19.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Polaris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

