Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -344.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 306,434 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

