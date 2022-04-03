II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIVI. Bank of America boosted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut II-VI to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

II-VI stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,439. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

