InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,352. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

