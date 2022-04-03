Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of HURC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.43. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 3.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies (Get Rating)

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.