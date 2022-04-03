Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. 7,051,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

