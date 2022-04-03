Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.
Shares of HSII traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,808. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.
In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.