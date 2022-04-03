Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13), reports.

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,180. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.03. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

