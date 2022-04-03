StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

