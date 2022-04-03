PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 888,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PNM Resources by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after buying an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after buying an additional 1,328,470 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PNM Resources by 386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,029,000 after buying an additional 963,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,624,000 after buying an additional 845,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 817,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

