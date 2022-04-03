PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

NYSE PPG traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,525. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

