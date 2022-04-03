Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 38,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $6,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,528,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,404. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

