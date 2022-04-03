Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $12.50

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CLS remained flat at $$11.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 739,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

