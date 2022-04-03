Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) PT at $115.21

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

TBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 295,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,728. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

