Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 1,274,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,351. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

