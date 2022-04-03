StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $6.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

