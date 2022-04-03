Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 3,054,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950,835 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $53,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

