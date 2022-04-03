StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 4,321,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $12,984,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.