StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.
NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 4,321,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $15,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $12,984,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.