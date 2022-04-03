Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

INDB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 241,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

