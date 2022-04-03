Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

