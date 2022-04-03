Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $21.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 546,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,438. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 130,632 shares of company stock worth $696,590. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 49,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after buying an additional 150,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

