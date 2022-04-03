SPC Financial Inc. Invests $234,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $250.58 and a fifty-two week high of $400.45.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

