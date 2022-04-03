SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,971,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

