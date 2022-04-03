SPC Financial Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,133. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

