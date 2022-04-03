MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

MD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 762,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,655. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

