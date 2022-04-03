Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,656. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,788 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

