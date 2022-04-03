StockNews.com Begins Coverage on M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 337,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.