StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,411,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,250. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

