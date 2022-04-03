Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The company has a market capitalization of $320.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Miller Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Miller Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Miller Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

