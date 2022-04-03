Greif (NYSE:GEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 243,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,120. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 45,384.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 719,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $15,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

