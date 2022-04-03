Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price at $84.34

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.34.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. 612,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $30,084,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SouthState by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

