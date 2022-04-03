Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). 2U reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,733,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 1,297,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,784. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

