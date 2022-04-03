$0.50 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Weibo.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Weibo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 197.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Weibo stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
