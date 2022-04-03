Analysts Set Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 619,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

