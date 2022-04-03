Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Buys 2,879 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.09 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

