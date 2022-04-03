Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.69.

NYSE DELL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

