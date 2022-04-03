Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,830,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

