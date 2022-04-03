General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 44.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

