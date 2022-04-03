Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

