Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

