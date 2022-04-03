Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

PFMT stock remained flat at $$3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,883. The company has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,053,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,410 and sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the third quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the third quarter worth $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

