CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PMTS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

