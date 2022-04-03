GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,061.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $45,061.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,528,562 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

