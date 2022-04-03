GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.90.

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.70. 1,114,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

