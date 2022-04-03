GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.90.
GoDaddy stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.70. 1,114,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.
In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.