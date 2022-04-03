One Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.42. 1,834,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.