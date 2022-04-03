Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $32.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.82.

TRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,774. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $21,971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

